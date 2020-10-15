Volumes jump at Nestle India Ltd counter

Nestle India Ltd witnessed volume of 10906 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 5.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2091 shares

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 October 2020.

Nestle India Ltd witnessed volume of 10906 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 5.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2091 shares. The stock increased 0.45% to Rs.15,740.10. Volumes stood at 1389 shares in the last session.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 3.21 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64592 shares. The stock dropped 0.32% to Rs.31.15. Volumes stood at 12482 shares in the last session.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd witnessed volume of 3.74 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 90194 shares. The stock increased 0.44% to Rs.2,167.80. Volumes stood at 1.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 7.38 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.90 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.84% to Rs.2,015.25. Volumes stood at 52719 shares in the last session.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd registered volume of 3549 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 943 shares. The stock rose 0.02% to Rs.1,285.25. Volumes stood at 250 shares in the last session.

