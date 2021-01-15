Trident secures European patent for producing non-chemical soft towel fabric

-
Trident has been granted patent for Fabric and Method of Manufacturing Fabric" by European Patent office.
The present invention comprises a method of producing a fabric by subjecting the fabric to a special treatment, thereby obtaining increased air space in the resultant fabric.
This will help the company to deliver its special soft towels without usage of any chemical based fibers enabling it to save environment and at the same time to deliver its soft luxury towels in European Market.
