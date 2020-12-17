Burger King spurts for 4th session

Burger King India hit an upper circuit of 10% at Rs 219.15, extending gains for fourth day in a row.
Shares of Burger King were listed on the stock exchanges on Monday (14 December 2020) at Rs 115.35, a premium of 92.25% to the initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 60. The stock is currently up 265.25% over its IPO price.
The stock is currently frozen at an all-time high of Rs 219.15, up by 89.98% from its listing price of Rs 115.35 per share.
Burger King's market capitalization stands at Rs 8,363.96 crore, surpassing Westlife Development (WDL)'s market capitalization of Rs 7,247.87 crore. WDL operates a chain of McDonald's restaurants in West and South India, having a master franchisee relationship with McDonald's Corporation USA.
The IPO of Burger King India was subscribed 156.65 times. The issue opened for subscription on 2nd December and it closed on 4th December. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 59-60 per share.
The net proceeds from the fresh issue are proposed to be utilised in funding roll out of new company-owned Burger King restaurants; and general corporate purposes.
Burger King recorded net loss of Rs 118.95 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 135.21 crore in the six months ended on 30 September 2020.
Burger King set shop in India in November 2014 and has been among the fastest expanding quick service restaurant chains in the country. It is promoted by QSR Asia. The company is the national master franchisee of Burger King in India, with exclusive right and license to develop, establish, operate and franchise Burger King restaurants in India.
As at 25 November 2020, the company has 268 restaurants (259 company-owned Burger King Restaurants and 9 sub-franchised Burger King Restaurants).
The company is obligated to develop and open at least 700 restaurants by 31 December 2026, in compliance with the master franchise and development agreement, provided that at all times company-owned Burger King Restaurants will represent 60% of the total number of company-owned and sub-franchised Burger King Restaurants in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU