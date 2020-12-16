Burger King India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Vardhman Polytex Ltd, Golden Tobacco Ltd, Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd and Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 December 2020.

Burger King India Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 199.25 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 55.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 150.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vardhman Polytex Ltd soared 19.94% to Rs 12.03. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12943 shares in the past one month.

Golden Tobacco Ltd spiked 19.91% to Rs 41.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6633 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3743 shares in the past one month.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd exploded 16.48% to Rs 76. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 73542 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18001 shares in the past one month.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd jumped 15.79% to Rs 84.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8971 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10052 shares in the past one month.

