Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd soars 1.2%, rises for fifth straight session

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd is quoting at Rs 210.9, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.81% in last one year as compared to a 12.36% spurt in NIFTY and a 21.01% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 210.9, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 13731.7. The Sensex is at 46852.93, up 0.4%. Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd has risen around 9.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 17.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3271.75, down 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.47 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

