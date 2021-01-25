Businesses and trade in India will have to learn to change faster than the change itself if they want to succeed, stated Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India at the Swami Vivekanand Memorial Lecture 2021 organized by The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). He explained that it is important that to succeed Indian companies will have to remain a step ahead of others.

By 2030, 600 million people will be living and operating from their homes. The new urban complexes will have to ensure that the industrial economy from residential centers can adjust. Doval explained that India has besides geographical proximity to many markets, it has many natural advantages and multitudes of reforms are brought by the government that will benefit in the long run.

