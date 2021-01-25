-
ALSO READ
Central Government To Spend $60 Billion To Create Gas Infrastructure By 2024 Says Petroleum Minister
Hexagon Nutrition and ASSOCHAM in collaboration with GAIN bring Severe Acute malnutrition at the center-stage of the national agenda
ASSOCHAM Expects RBI- MPC To Take Pragmatic View Of The Economy And Accommodative Stance By The RBI Should Continue
Prime Minister Calls On Industry to Increase Domestic Investment Drastically
Central Government Working On Several Initiatives Aimed At Reducing Cost Of Road Transport
-
Businesses and trade in India will have to learn to change faster than the change itself if they want to succeed, stated Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India at the Swami Vivekanand Memorial Lecture 2021 organized by The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). He explained that it is important that to succeed Indian companies will have to remain a step ahead of others.
By 2030, 600 million people will be living and operating from their homes. The new urban complexes will have to ensure that the industrial economy from residential centers can adjust. Doval explained that India has besides geographical proximity to many markets, it has many natural advantages and multitudes of reforms are brought by the government that will benefit in the long run.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU