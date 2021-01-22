Reserve Bank Proposes Multiple Layer Structure To Categorise NBFCs

-
ALSO READ
Manappuram Finance plans raising funds via borrowings
RBI working group recommends allowing promoters to hold higher stake in private banks
Reserve Bank of India Prescribes Eligibility Criteria For Declaration Of Dividend By Non Banking Finance Companies
RBI Releases List Of Domestic Systemically Important Banks
Select financial stocks in demand after RBI Internal Working Group's suggestion
-
In view of the recent stress in the Non-Banking Financial Compnies (NBFC) sector, it has become imperative to reexamine the suitability of regulatory approach, especially when failure of an extremely large NBFC can precipitate systemic risks, the RBI said today. The central bank has proposed a multiple layer structure to categorise NBFCs depending on their size and interconnectedness with the system.
RBI stated that regulatory framework of NBFCs shall be based on a four-layered structure- Base Layer (NBFC-BL), Middle Layer (NBFC-ML), Upper Layer (NBFC-UL) and Top Layer. Proposed regulatory framework for these layers is enumerated below. It may be noted that the regulatory framework envisages a progressive increase in the intensity of regulation.
The extant regulatory framework for NBFC- Non-Deposit (NDs) will now be applicable to Base Layer NBFCs while the extant regulatory framework applicable for NBFC-NDSI will be applicable to Middle Layer NBFCs. NBFCs residing in the Upper Layer will constitute a new category. The revisions applicable to lower layers of NBFCs will automatically be applicable to NBFCs residing in higher layers, unless there is a conflict or otherwise stated.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU