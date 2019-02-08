Kaira Can Company standalone net profit declines 47.00% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 0.72% to Rs 32.19 crore

Net profit of Kaira Can Company declined 47.00% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 0.72% to Rs 32.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 31.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales32.1931.96 1 OPM %6.628.73 -PBDT2.032.60 -22 PBT0.861.54 -44 NP0.531.00 -47

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 17:00 IST

