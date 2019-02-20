Cabinet approves continuation of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin beyond March 2019 (PMAY-G Phase-II)

Target for construction of 1.95 crore houses under PMAY-G Phase-II upto 2022

The chaired by Prime has approved the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) beyond March, 2019 (PMAY-G) Phase-II as follows:

* Total target for construction of 1.95 crore houses under PMAY-G Phase-II upto 2022.

* Continuation of rural housing scheme Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana -

* Gramin (PMAY-G) in Phase-ll till 2019-20 as per the existing norms of PMAY-G Phase-l, with a target of 60 lakh houses involving financial implication of Rs.76,500 crore (Central'Share of Rs 48,195 crore and State share of Rs.28,305 crore)

* Continuation of the scheme beyond 2019-20 upto 2021-22 in the next finance commission cycle, after due appraisal and approval based on third party evaluation of scheme/programme as per the extant procedure.

* Inclusion of additional eligible households from the final Awaas+ list into the Permanent Wait List (PWL) of PMAY-G, with a ceiling of 1.95 crore, on priority for those States / UTs where PWL is exhausted and allocate target to these States / UTs with the approval of the of Rural Development in consultation with the

* Continuation of (PMU) and (NTSA) till 2019-20.

* Borrowing for additional financial requirement through existing mechanism of EBR till the validity of the scheme.

* Reduction in administrative expenses from 4% to 2% of programme funds. 2% of the programme funds allocated for administrative component, shall be bifurcated. 0.30% of the programme funds shall be retained at the central level and the remaining 1.70% of the programme fund shall be released to the States/UTs as

The left out rural households who are houseless and / or living in dilapidated houses subject to a ceiling of 1.95 crore would be provided pucca houses by 2022.

