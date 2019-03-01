Cabinet approves Dhubri - Phulbari four lane bridge construction over River Brahmaputra

Project involves civil construction cost of Rs 3548 crore and total capital cost of Rs 4997.04 crore

The chaired by the today approved construction of four lane bridge including approaches over between on and on on NH-127 B in the State of Assam/ The total length of the bridge will be 19.282 km.

The bridge will be built under the scheme of North-East Road Network Connectivity Project Phase-03' under loan assistance with JICA at the civil construction cost of Rs 3548 crore and total capital cost of Rs 4997.04 crore including the cost of Rs 55.68 crore towards the cost of land acquisition, resettlement & rehabilitation and other pre construction activities. The completion of the project will take approximately six years' period.

The project has strategic and socio-economic importance. The project shall be an instrument for the development of the most economically backward districts in the states of North East. The construction of this bridge project over will save from 205.3 km to only 19.282 km and saving in time of five hours to 20 minutes between in and in This alignment will further augment the for the region by providing the shortest link between the western regions of as well as region of and southern states in NE namely Manipur, and and the rest of the country, including the ports of Kolkata.

