Cabinet approves Dhubri - Phulbari four lane bridge construction over River Brahmaputra

Project involves civil construction cost of Rs 3548 crore and total capital cost of Rs 4997.04 croreThe Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister today approved construction of four lane bridge including approaches over river Brahmaputra between Dhubri on North Bank and Phulbari on South Bank on NH-127 B in the State of Assam/Meghalaya. The total length of the bridge will be 19.282 km.
The bridge will be built under the scheme of North-East Road Network Connectivity Project Phase-03' under loan assistance with JICA at the civil construction cost of Rs 3548 crore and total capital cost of Rs 4997.04 crore including the cost of Rs 55.68 crore towards the cost of land acquisition, resettlement & rehabilitation and other pre construction activities. The completion of the project will take approximately six years' period.
The project has strategic and socio-economic importance. The project shall be an instrument for the development of the most economically backward districts in the states of North East. The construction of this bridge project over river Brahmaputra will save huge travel distance from 205.3 km to only 19.282 km and saving in time of five hours to 20 minutes between Dhubri in Assam and Phulbari in Meghalaya. This alignment will further augment the transport network for the region by providing the shortest link between the western regions of Meghalaya as well as Barak valley region of Assam and southern states in NE namely Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and the rest of the country, including the ports of Kolkata.
