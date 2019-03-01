Cabinet approves Petroleum Ministry joining of IEA Bioenergy TCP

Benefits of participation in IEA TCP are shared costs and pooled technical resources

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Narendra Modi, was apprised about Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, joining IEA TCP as its 25th member on 25 January 2019. The other members are Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the

International Agency's Technology Collaboration Programme on (IEA Bioenergy TCP) is an international platform for co-operation among countries with the aim of improving cooperation and information exchange between countries that have national programmes in bioenergy research, development and deployment.

IEA Bioenergy TCP works under the framework of International Agency (IEA) to which has "Association" status since 30 March 2017.

The primary goal of joining IEA Bioenergy TCP by (MoP&NG) is to facilitate the market introduction of advanced with an aim to bring down emissions and reduce crude imports. IEA Bioenergy TCP also provides a platform for international collaboration and information exchange in bioenergy research, technology development, demonstration, and policy analysis with a focus on overcoming the environmental, institutional, technological, social, 'and market barriers to the near-and long-term deployment of

The R&D work in IEA Bioenergy TCP is carried out carried out within well-defined 3-years programmes called "Tasks". Each year the progress of the Tasks is evaluated and scrutinized and each 3 years the content of the Tasks is reformulated and new Tasks can be initiated. Technical persons from Public sector Oil Marketing companies will also be contributor in the Tasks participated by MoP&NG.

The benefits of participation in IEA Bioenergy TCP are shared costs and pooled technical resources. The duplication of efforts is avoided and national Research and Development capabilities are strengthened. There is an information exchange about best practices, network of researchers and linking research with practical implementation. Engagement with International Agencies will also apprise the Ministry of the developments taking place Worldwide in sector, provide opportunity of personal interaction with innovators/ Researchers and help in bringing suitable policy ecosystem. In addition, after becoming member, can participate in other related Tasks focussing on Biogas, Solid waste Management, Biorefining etc. which could be participated by relevant Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Country.

