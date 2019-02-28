Public Sector Banks are lifeline of Indian economy: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Rs 2.87 lakh crore have been recovered by the Public Sector Banks (PSBs): DFS Secretary

The Union of Finance & Corporate Affairs, Jaitley said the Public Sector Banks (PSBs) are the lifeline of Indian economy. He said that if their health is not good, then economy at large will also suffer. The Finance Minister, Jaitley was speaking at the Conference on 'Reforms Journey for EASE in Public Sector Banks (PSBs) which was organized by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) on 28 February 2019.

Talking about the reforms of Public Sector Banks (PSBs), he said that culmination of reforms was long overdue in the system. Jaitley said that some reforms are born-out of compulsion while there are many others which are born-out of conviction. He admitted that for the Government, it was a combination of both. The growth of our economy depends on PSBs ability to flow credit to the market and maintain sufficient liquidity. If that doesn't happen, the economy as a whole will shrink. To keep economy in good health, PSBs are simply necessary. The Finance said that the worst in system is now behind us. Our fast growing economy needs to develop into a developed society and to do that, it is imperative that we must also be an ethical society. said with conviction that in evolution of into a more ethical society, the last five years will go down in history as a turning point.

Talking about the success of Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC), said that everybody concedes that IBC is a success story. It has brought back close to Rs. 3 lakh crore back into the system. All institutions have played a role in the success of the IBC. He attributed the IBC success to the Government keeping an arm's length distance from the processes which various institutions and and others follow and allow their decision to be guided by merit and highest quality of professionalism. If there is one such interference, it is capable of discrediting the whole process and bringing a bad name to a wonderful reform, the added.

On the issue of Non-Performing Assets (NPA), said that for the last two or three quarters, the NPA curve is going down. The NPA didn't go-up because banks made some strong decisions in the recent past. The NPA went-up because of truthful disclosure. There was no hiding under the carpet any more. Arun Jaitley expressed happiness over the fact that several banks were recently-out of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) norms. Arun Jaitley said he is sure other PSBs will also try and improve their measures too. Arun Jaitley reiterated the Government's commitment to support PSBs in order to have emergence of a much in years to come.

Praising the right environment for growth available with the PSBs, Arun Jaitley said that with the functional autonomy available with PSBs, the future years will see a far greater contribution by PSBs as far as the national economy is concerned. The PSB banks are now functioning under a competitive environment. From a commercial point of view, you are still bound by certain restrictions. Your public and social responsibility is much higher than what the private sector competitors have with them. And that is a responsibility naturally invested in you. PSBS don't enjoy the same level of freedom that private sectors banks enjoy. Despite these obvious restraints, these EASE norms will prove to be an important milestone as far as PSBs are concerned.

Earlier, giving an overview of the financial sector, Rajeev Kumar, Secretary, (DFS), said that the entire banking system has been rebooted in the last few years. A system had to be developed to measure each on the Reform Agenda. The parameters of Customer Responsiveness, Responsible Banking, Credit Off-take, Support to MSMEs, Deepening Financial Inclusion & Digitalization and HR reforms were introduced in the Banking System. These 6 Reform Agendas were further divided into 140 parameters on the basis of which deep assessment has taken place. Kumar said that by the way of presenting the EASE Reforms Index, the Reform Agenda is institutionalized and it will function as the Report Card for PSBs.

Giving his assessment on the stress in the banking sector, Kumar said that Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) has already reduced to Rs 31,000 crore. This means that it has peaked. Simultaneously, close to Rs 2.87 lakh crore have been recovered by the PSBs of which Rs 98,493 crore have been recovered in First Three Quarters of FY 2018-19.

Sunil Mehta, Chairperson, Indian Banks' Association (IBA), earlier in his Welcome Address said IBC has changed the way banks function now. IBC has changed the creditor-debtor relationship and banks position has changed from one at the receiving end to being at the delivery end. Mehta said that now financial absconders want to pay after defaults rather than facing civil liabilities.

The was also joined on the dais by B.P. Sharma, Chairman, Boards Bureau (BBB) and Saurabh Tripathi, - Financial Practice, BCG. Many leadership teams of different PSBs were also present at the Conference. The EASE Report and EASE Reforms Index is a result of IBA's partnership with (BCG) last year that aimed to identify parameters to be improved upon on the basis of PSBs Reforms Agenda.

The Arun Jaitley gave away the awards in various categories to the best performing PSBs at the Conference.

