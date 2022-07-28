Cabinet approves Rs 1.64 lakh crore revival package for BSNL

Union Cabinet has approved revival package of over Rs 1.64 Lakh crore for Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL).

It has also approved the merger of Bharat Broadband Network and BSNL.

Revival measures focus on infusing fresh capital for upgrading BSNL services, allocating spectrum, de-stressing its balance sheet, and augmenting its fiber network by merging Bharat Broadband Nigam Limited (BBNL) with BSNL.

With these measures, BSNL will be able to improve the quality of existing services, roll out 4G services and become financially viable. It is expected that with the implementation of this revival plan, BSNL will turn-around and earn profit in FY 2026-27.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)