Mangalam Organics soars after strong Q3 performance

Mangalam Organics surged 18.88% at Rs 568 after the company's net profit increased by 7.9 times to Rs 29.78 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 3.77 crore in Q3 FY20.

Revenue from operations rose by 33.5% to Rs 107.56 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Profit before tax in Q3 December 2020 stood at Rs 40.35 crore, up 6.1 times from Rs 5.27 crore in Q3 December 2019.

Current tax expense during the quarter increased 7 times to Rs 10.5 crore from Rs 1.50 crore in the same period last year.

Mangalam Organics is engaged in the business of manufacturing of camphor, resin and sodium acetate.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)