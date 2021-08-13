General Insurance Corporation of India Spikes 3.04%

General Insurance Corporation of India has lost 8.57% over last one month compared to 2.17% gain in S&P BSE Finance index and 4.09% rise in the SENSEX

General Insurance Corporation of India rose 3.04% today to trade at Rs 171.25. The S&P BSE Finance index is up 0.63% to quote at 8116.29. The index is up 2.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd increased 3.01% and Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd added 2.13% on the day. The S&P BSE Finance index went up 57.94 % over last one year compared to the 43.74% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

General Insurance Corporation of India has lost 8.57% over last one month compared to 2.17% gain in S&P BSE Finance index and 4.09% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10470 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 83703 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 243.7 on 17 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 116 on 29 Oct 2020.

