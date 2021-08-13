Basic materials shares rise

Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index rising 43.73 points or 0.77% at 5727.9 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 15.15%), Orient Paper & Industries Ltd (up 8.65%),N R Agarwal Industries Ltd (up 7.45%),Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 6.32%),India Glycols Ltd (up 5.45%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Star Paper Mills Ltd (up 4.67%), Cheviot Company Ltd (up 4.54%), Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (up 4.31%), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (up 4.04%), and Ruchira Papers Ltd (up 3.8%).

On the other hand, Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd (down 3.96%), Sanghi Industries Ltd (down 3.92%), and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (down 3.09%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 225.21 or 0.41% at 55069.19.

The Nifty 50 index was up 68.6 points or 0.42% at 16433.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 93.17 points or 0.35% at 26451.13.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.46 points or 0.07% at 8114.64.

On BSE,1665 shares were trading in green, 977 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)