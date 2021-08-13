Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 193.66 points or 0.81% at 24131.91 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Thermax Ltd (up 2.99%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 2.48%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.96%),SKF India Ltd (up 1.91%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.52%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.49%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.99%), GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 0.89%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.89%), and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 0.74%).

On the other hand, V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 0.65%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.63%), and Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 0.52%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 225.21 or 0.41% at 55069.19.

The Nifty 50 index was up 68.6 points or 0.42% at 16433.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 93.17 points or 0.35% at 26451.13.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.46 points or 0.07% at 8114.64.

On BSE,1665 shares were trading in green, 977 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)