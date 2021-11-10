Cadila Healthcare gets US FDA nod for Glycopyrrolate injection

Cadila Healthcare said that it has received final approval from the USFDA to market Glycopyrrolate injection, a generic version of US reference listed drug Robinul.

Glycopyrrolate is used before surgery to decrease the volume of secretions from mouth, lungs and stomach. It can also be used either before or during surgery to maintain heart's normal beating rhythm. It is also used to counter the effects of some other medicines, which can slow heartbeat or produce excessive secretions when used during surgery.

Glycopyrrolate injection can also be used in adults as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of gastrointestinal ulcer when rapid effect is desired or when oral medication is not tolerated.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's injectables manufacturing facility at CHL-Jarod, near Vadodara (earlier known as Liva Pharmaceuticals).

Zydus Cadila is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 534.20% to Rs 3002.30 crore on 3.44% increase in net sales to Rs 3784.80 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020. Adjusted for exceptional items and one-off gain on the account of sale of animal health established market undertaking, profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 597 crore, up 6% on a YoY basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)