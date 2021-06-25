Cadila Healthcare gains after USFDA nod for pemetrexed for injection

Pemetrexed is a chemotherapy drug that works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells.

Cadila Healthcare announced that it has received tentative approval from the US drug regulator to market pemetrexed for injection in the strengths of 100mg/vial, 500 mg/vial, and 1000 mg/vial, single-dose vials.

Consequently, the scrip rose 1.25% to currently trade at Rs 625.40 on the BSE.

Pemetrexed is a bioequivalent of reference listed drug Alimta. The drug is used to treat certain types of cancers such as lung cancer, mesothelioma.

The drug will be manufactured at the formulation manufacturing facility at Zydus Hospira, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 319 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Cadila Healthcare is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

On a consolidated basis, the drug maker's net profit surged 76.9% to Rs 731.60 crore on 3.6% increase in net sales to Rs 3,756.20 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

