Cadila Healthcare Ltd jumps 1.56%

Cadila Healthcare Ltd is quoting at Rs 394.45, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 76.41% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% jump in NIFTY and a 44.45% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 394.45, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.29% on the day, quoting at 10930.15. The Sensex is at 37089.81, down 1.37%. Cadila Healthcare Ltd has gained around 8.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cadila Healthcare Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11148.9, up 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 90.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 392.85, up 0.52% on the day. Cadila Healthcare Ltd is up 76.41% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% jump in NIFTY and a 44.45% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 27.28 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)