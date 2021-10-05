TVS Motor, Tata Power sign MoU to collaborate on electric charging

TVS Motor on Tuesday announced that it entered into a strategic partnership with Tata Power to create a large dedicated electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure.

As part of the MoU, the two companies agreed to drive the comprehensive implementation of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure (EVCI) across India and deploy solar power technologies at TVS Motor locations.

The partnership aims to create a large dedicated electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure to accelerate electric mobility in India. The partnership will also give the customers of TVS iQube Electric access to the widespread charging network by Tata Power through the TVS Motor customer connect app and Tata Power EZ Charge app. The partnership aims to create a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network for electric two-wheelers. This partnership will further help drive EV adoption in the country among two-wheeler customers who aspire to take a step in going electric.

Sudarshan Venu, joint managing director of TVS Motor Company said, This collaboration with Tata Power marks yet another significant milestone towards enabling a greener future for the country. Our partnership will substantially enhance customer convenience through world-class fast-charging solutions. TVS Motor is extremely excited and proud to be the pioneering partner with Tata Power, which is leading the way in creating a wide and sustainable charging infrastructure in the country. Fitting to TVS Motor vision of electrification, we envisage a wide and reliable charging infrastructure for two and three-wheeler EV customers across India, powered by renewable sources of energy such as solar.

Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD of Tata Power said, We are happy to join hands with TVS Motor, one of the leading two-wheeler manufacturers globally, to become their EV charging partner. Through this collaboration, we will further leverage our expertise to enhance synergy between sustainable mobility and renewable energy integration resulting in the creation of robust EV charging eco-system across India.

Shares of TVS Motor were trading 0.13% higher at Rs 561.60 on BSE while Tata Power jumped 8.9% to Rs 183.70 on BSE.

Tata Power has an expansive network of over 5,000 home chargers and over 700 public chargers in more than 120 cities in India. The company is present across all segments of the EV eco-system- public charging, captive charging, home and workplace charging stations, and has deployed all types of chargers, including DC chargers and AC Chargers.

TVS Motor Company, part of the TVS Group, is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)