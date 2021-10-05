I G Petrochemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shiva Texyarn Ltd, Centum Electronics Ltd, Andrew Yule & Company Ltd and G M Breweries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 October 2021.

I G Petrochemicals Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 925.25 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 54009 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13071 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 231.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33728 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4246 shares in the past one month.

Centum Electronics Ltd surged 19.47% to Rs 572. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13729 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3123 shares in the past one month.

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd rose 15.51% to Rs 28.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97424 shares in the past one month.

G M Breweries Ltd advanced 12.40% to Rs 699. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 70468 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7780 shares in the past one month.

