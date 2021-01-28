Cadila Healthcare rises after USFDA grants orphan drug designation for Saroglitazar Mg

-
ALSO READ
Cadila Health gains after USFDA grants fast track designation to Saroglitazar
Zydus receives USFDA 'Orphan Drug Designation' for Saroglitazar Mg
USFDA grants Fast Track Designation to Zydus' Saroglitazar
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA tentative approval for Tofacitinib ER Tablets
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA approval for Cisatracurium Besylate Injection
-
Cadila Healthcare rose 0.69% to Rs 465.40 after the company was granted orphan drug designation by the US drug regulator for Saroglitazar in the treatment of patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC).
Orphan drug designation provides eligibility for certain development incentives, including tax credits for qualified clinical testing, prescription drug user fee exemptions and seven-year marketing exclusivity upon FDA approval. This follows the grant of 'Fast Track Designation' by the USFDA to Saroglitazar Mg for PBC in December 2020.
Saroglitazar Mg is a potent and selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha and gamma dual agonist.
PBC is a liver disease, caused due to progressive destruction of the bile ducts in the liver which leads to reduction of bile flow a condition referred to as cholestasis. The global market for PBC treatment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.3% from 2018 2026 and is expected to reach $10.8 billion by 2026 as per Coherent market insights.
Cadila Healthcare is a global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
The company's consolidated net profit soared 411% to Rs 423.60 crore on 16% jump in net sales to Rs 3,762.30 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU