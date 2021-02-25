Cadila Healthcare rises after USFDA nod for anti-depressant drug

Cadila Healthcare gained 1.97% to Rs 442.45 after the drug maker said it received a final approval from the US drug regulator to market nortriptyline hydrochloride capsules 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg and 75 mg.

The medication is used to treat mental/mood problems such as depression. The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 313 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Separately, Cadila Healthcare announced that its US subsidiary has acquired experimental drug from Cyprium for treating Menkes disease. Cyprium Therapeutics, a partner of Fortress Biotech, and Sentynl Therapeutics, a US- based specialty pharmaceutical company owned by the Zydus Group, has announced its execution of an asset purchase agreement to commit development funding for and acquire Cyprium's proprietary rights to CUTX-101, its Copper Histidinate product candidate for the treatment of Menkes disease, a disorder that affects copper levels in the body.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sentynl will make an upfront cash payment to Cyprium, provide additional cash payments upon the achievement of certain regulatory milestones, and pay royalties and commercial milestone payments based on the net sales of CUTX-101.

Cadila Healthcare is a global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The drug maker reported a 40.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 512.50 crore on a 6.2% rise in net sales to Rs 3,753.70 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

