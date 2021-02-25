State Bank of India up around 1%

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 410.35, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.03% in last one year as compared to a 29.53% jump in NIFTY and a 21.88% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 410.35, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.97% on the day, quoting at 15127.65. The Sensex is at 51196.12, up 0.82%. State Bank of India has gained around 48.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 21.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36452.3, up 1.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 328.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 738.64 lakh shares in last one month.

State Bank of India is up 25.03% in last one year as compared to a 29.53% jump in NIFTY and a 21.88% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 25.15 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

The PE of the stock is 25.15 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

