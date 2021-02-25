Federal Bank Ltd soars 2.89%

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 87.15, up 2.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.47% in last one year as compared to a 29.53% gain in NIFTY and a 21.88% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 21.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36452.3, up 1.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 219.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 297.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.95 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

