Cadila Healthcare seeks nod to undertake trials for antibodies cocktail

Cadila Healthcare said the company has sought DCGI approval to undertake clinical trials for monoclonal antibodies cocktail that can neutralise COVID infection.
Cadila Healthcare said that its biological therapy ZRC-3308, a cocktail of two SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) can emerge as one of the main treatments for mild COVID-19.
ZRC-3308 has demonstrated the ability to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 both in vitro and in animal studies. In animal studies ZRC-3308 reduced damage to the lungs in both prophylactic and therapeutic settings. ZRC-3308 has been found to be safe and well tolerated in animal toxicology studies.
SARS-CoV-2 spike protein targeted, neutralizing monoclonal antibody-based treatments have received emergency use authorization in mild COVID 19 in the US, Europe and in India because they significantly reduced viral load in mild patients and their rate of hospitalization.
Two of these products are cocktail based products comprising of two mAbs binding to two different epitopes on the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 virus. Cocktail of 2 mAbs based products are better equipped to deal with variants than single mAb based products which have a tendency of losing their efficacy with rapidly generating variants.
Zydus is the only Indian company to have developed a neutralizing monoclonal antibody-based cocktail for the treatment of COVID-19.
Zydus is currently seeking permission to initiate phase 1/3 human clinical trials from the DCGI.
The scrip rose 0.39% to currently trade at Rs 630.35 on the BSE. The announcement was made before market hours today.
Cadila Healthcare is a global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
