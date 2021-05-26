L T Foods Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd, Hester Biosciences Ltd and KPIT Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 May 2021.

L T Foods Ltd tumbled 8.38% to Rs 80.35 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd lost 6.15% to Rs 179.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37824 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18025 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd crashed 4.98% to Rs 44.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hester Biosciences Ltd pared 4.74% to Rs 2540.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2999 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8202 shares in the past one month.

KPIT Technologies Ltd corrected 4.66% to Rs 227.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

