Berger Paints gains after Q4 PAT spurts to Rs 209 cr

Berger Paints India rose 1.66% to Rs 833.20 after paint maker's consolidated net profit surged 101% to Rs 208.59 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 103.72 crore in Q4 FY20.

Revenue from operations increased 49.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,026.09 crore during the quarter.

EBIDTA (excluding other income) for the quarter ended 31 March 2021 increased by 61% to Rs 335.57 crore from Rs. 208.42 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 283.37 crore, up 78% from Rs 159.21 crore in Q4 FY20.

The company reported 9.4% rise in net profit to Rs 719.75 crore on a 7.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,817.59 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.

EBIDTA (excluding other income) for the year ended 31 March 2021 was Rs 1,187.98 crore as against Rs 1,060.99 crores in the corresponding financial year, representing an increase of 12.0% over the last financial year.

The board recommended dividend of Rs 2.80 per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March 2021.

Berger Paints India is engaged in retail, decorative and industrial painting solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)