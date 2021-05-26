Manappuram Finance gains after decent Q4 performance

Manappuram Finance rose 1.44% to Rs 161.85 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 18.6% to Rs 468.33 crore on 1.1% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 1622.32 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Revenue from the gold loan business stood at Rs 1,346.48 crore (up 10.8% YoY) while revenue from microfinance business was Rs 283.77 crore (down 29.5% YoY) during the quarter.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 622.08 crore, up by 15.8% from Rs 534.07 crore in Q4 FY20.

The company reported 17.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,724.25 crore on 15.8% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 6,330.55 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.75 Paise per share.

Separately, the company informed that Madhu Mohan, general manager, has been re-appointed as the chief risk officer (CRO) of the company for a period of one year with effect from 17 July 2021.

Manappuram Finance is a gold loans offering non-banking financial company, engaged in providing finance against used household gold ornaments.

