Campus Activewear PAT slips 12% YoY in Q3 FY23

Campus Activewear's consolidated net profit declined 11.7% to Rs 48.31 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 54.72 crore posed in Q3 FY22.

However, revenue from operations rose 7.4% to Rs 465.62 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022 as against Rs 433.55 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2021.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 65 crore in Q3 FY23, down by 13.2% on YoY basis.

Total expenses increased 11.78% year on year to Rs 401.5 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022. Employee benefits expense was at Rs 227.35 crore (up 39.17% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 82.34 crore (up 75.6% YoY) in Q3 FY23.

Campus Activewear is India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brand in terms of value and volume.

The scrip rose 0.02% to currently trade at Rs 409.80 on the BSE.

