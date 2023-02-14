FMCG stocks rise

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index increasing 25.54 points or 0.16% at 16428.26 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 1.36%), Marico Ltd (up 0.96%),Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 0.9%),Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd (up 0.8%),Nestle India Ltd (up 0.71%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Britannia Industries Ltd (up 0.57%), Mishtann Foods Ltd (up 0.57%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 0.56%), ITC Ltd (up 0.55%), and Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (up 0.46%).

On the other hand, Adani Wilmar Ltd (down 5%), KRBL Ltd (down 2.19%), and Patanjali Foods Ltd (down 2.12%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 200.08 or 0.33% at 60631.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 42.65 points or 0.24% at 17813.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 192.74 points or 0.69% at 27739.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 59.75 points or 0.68% at 8746.94.

On BSE,1209 shares were trading in green, 1556 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

