JSW Steel signs MoU with JFE Steel

To establish a Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sheet Manufacturing and Sales Joint-Venture Company in IndiaJSW Steel today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to conduct a Feasibility Study with JFE Steel Corporation, a Strategic Alliance Partner, to establish a Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sheet Manufacturing and Sales Joint-Venture Company in India.
The plan is to complete the study within the current 2021 fiscal year and take appropriate steps to set up this JV company subject to requisite approvals.
JSW Steel and JFE Steel continue to deepen their alliance since they signed a comprehensive Strategic Collaboration Agreement in 2009, under which JFE Steel took an equity stake in JSW Steel, and has provided Technical Co-operation with regard to Automotive Steel Products. In the year 2012, JSW and JFE entered into an Agreement where JFE has provided technology for the production of non-oriented electrical steel sheets, which has enabled JSW to become India's leading supplier in this field.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU