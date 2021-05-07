IndInfravit Trust announces cessation of nominee director

-
ALSO READ
Outcome of board meeting of LTIDPL IndvIT Services
Outcome of board meeting of LTIDPL IndvIT Services
Sadbhav Infra declines over 11% in three days
Sadbhav Infrastructure raises Rs 1141 cr for ST debt repayment and funding HAM portfolio
Sadbhav Infrastructure receives provisional completion certification for NHAI road project in UP
-
With effect from 06 May 2021Consequent to sale of units by Sadbhav Infrastructure Project (SIPL), the percent of units held by SIPL has fallen below the minimum threshold required. Accordingly, SIPL has withdrawn the nomination of Nitinkumar Rameshchandra Patel (DIN: 00466330) as a director of LTIDPL IndvIT Services (LTIDPL) (the investment manager of IndInfravit Trust) with effect from 06 May 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU