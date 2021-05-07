Railtel bags five-year contract worth Rs 11.99 cr

-
ALSO READ
TCS positioned as Leader for Oracle Implementation Services and Oracle Cloud Implementation Services
Ramco Systems offers its Global Payroll solution on Oracle Cloud Marketplace
RailTel Corp sizzles on order win
RailTel Corp rises after winning orders
RailTel Corp bags Rs 25-cr order from BSNL
-
Railtel Corporation of India has received work order from Cotton Corporation of India, for hiring on-cloud Data Centre hosting for Hardware and Software alongwith migration of Oracle EBS and other applications.
The total cost for five years contract period would be Rs. 11.99 core exclusive of applicable GST.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU