GTPL Hathway launches an OTT apps aggregating product - GTPL Genie+

GTPL Hathway announced launch of gGTPL Genie+h for all its customers. GTPL Genie+ is an OTT apps aggregation product, which offers subscriptions to a wide choice of OTT applications in convenient packs and with easy to use monthly, quarterly, half]yearly and yearly tenures to suit every budget and consumer choice.

The apps subscribed through GTPL Genie+ are device agnostic and can be viewed on any device (including Android Set]Top]Box, Mobile, Laptop, Tablet, Smart TVs etc.) and any broadband connection.

Consumers can visit the GTPL website, choose their base pack, any apps on a]la]carte basis, the desired duration and complete the payment through various online modes. The GTPL Genie+ packsare extremely cost]effective with an introductory pricing starting from Rs 50 + GST per month.

