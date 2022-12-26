JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Barometers hit fresh intraday high; auto stocks edge higher
Business Standard

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries allots 45,850 equity shares under ESOS

Capital Market 

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries has allotted 45,850 equity shares of Rs 5 each upon exercise of stock options pursuant to 'KFIL Employee Stock Option Scheme 2017'.

Consequently, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 69,43,63,470 comprising of 13,88,72,694 equity shares of Rs 5 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 11:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU