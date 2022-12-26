Kirloskar Ferrous Industries allots 45,850 equity shares under ESOS

-
ALSO READ
Kirloskar Brothers shareholders reject resolution of forensic audit
Kirloskar Industries allots 1732 equity shares under ESOP
Kirloskar Industries allots 6,281 equity shares under ESAR Plan
Kirloskar Ferrous gains after blast furnace at Karnataka-based plant resumes operations
Kirloskar Oil Engines soars on consolidating stake in La-Gajjar Machineries
-
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries has allotted 45,850 equity shares of Rs 5 each upon exercise of stock options pursuant to 'KFIL Employee Stock Option Scheme 2017'.
Consequently, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 69,43,63,470 comprising of 13,88,72,694 equity shares of Rs 5 each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU