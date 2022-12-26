Kirloskar Ferrous Industries allots 45,850 equity shares under ESOS

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries has allotted 45,850 equity shares of Rs 5 each upon exercise of stock options pursuant to 'KFIL Employee Stock Option Scheme 2017'.

Consequently, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 69,43,63,470 comprising of 13,88,72,694 equity shares of Rs 5 each.

