Volumes soar at 3M India Ltd counter

Timken India Ltd, Star Cement Ltd, Future Retail Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 August 2021.

3M India Ltd clocked volume of 11941 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1202 shares. The stock lost 2.05% to Rs.23,822.15. Volumes stood at 991 shares in the last session.

Timken India Ltd registered volume of 3.44 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47848 shares. The stock rose 4.22% to Rs.1,554.65. Volumes stood at 22979 shares in the last session.

Star Cement Ltd recorded volume of 28.28 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.34 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.04% to Rs.111.85. Volumes stood at 4.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Future Retail Ltd notched up volume of 191.61 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32.97 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.39% to Rs.49.85. Volumes stood at 31.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd saw volume of 34.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.56% to Rs.336.05. Volumes stood at 6.7 lakh shares in the last session.

