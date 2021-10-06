CAMS to use Aadhaar based eKYC services for National Pension Scheme

Computer Age Management Services has received a communication from Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA) dated 05 October, 2021 informing that the Department of Revenue has permitted the company as a Central Record Keeping Agency (CRA) to use Aadhaar based eKYC services as Authentication User Agency (AUA) for National Pension Scheme (NPS).

A notification in this regard has been issued in the Gazette of India and this will entail the company to undertake Aadhaar Authentication service of Unique Identification Authority of India under section 11A of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

