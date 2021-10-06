WardWizard Innovations & Mobility records highest ever sales in September

-
WardWizard Innovations & Mobility achieved a record-performance with sale of 2500 units of electric scooters and motorcycles in month of September 2021 compared to 117 units in September 2020.
In August 2021, the company had sold 2,001 units and in July 2021, the sale was of 945 units.
Further observing an uptick in Q2 of FY'22 (July-September 2021), the company has achieved sales mark of 5,446 units, registering the growth of more than 187% compared to the Q1 of FY'22 where the sales stood at 1,893 units.
Compared to the corresponding quarter of last year, the company has achieved the growth of 720%. The company had sold a total of 664 units in Q2 of FY'21.
