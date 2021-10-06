TCS partners with Scotland's local government improvement organisation

To accelerate its digital transformation programmesTata Consultancy Services Kirloskar is working with Scotland's local government Improvement Service (IS) to accelerate its digital transformation programmes.
Since the pandemic, national and local governments across Scotland have been accelerating digitisation initiatives, including to reduce physical touchpoints. TCS has been helping the IS achieve this goal, using its DigiGOV framework to make digital services faster to configure, easier to use and more accessible. This includes the National Entitlement Card (NEC), Scotland's national multi-application smart card.
TCS worked with the IS to design and develop GETYOURNEC.SCOT to ease the burden on local councils during the pandemic and to provide a richer customer experience. The portal allows people to apply for an NEC and manage their account from anywhere with an internet connection. Having first piloted the initiative with West Lothian Council, 24 of the 32 local councils across Scotland have now adopted the portal with the remaining 8 set to follow. The NEC is now used by more than 2.2 million citizens to access a wide range of local authority services, national and local entitlements, including travel concessions for adults above 60, young people and disabled citizens. It is also used for discounts within retail and leisure outlets.
