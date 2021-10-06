TCS receives 5-year extension of contract with SBI

Tata Consultancy Services has announced that its long-standing partnership with State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest bank, has been extended for another five years as the bank embarks on its next leg of growth based on the three pillars of technology, resilience and people.

The extended partnership builds on a two-decades long relationship between the two partners, that began with the implementation of the TCS BaNCS core banking solution in 2001, the largest such transformational program of that era. As part of the new contract, TCS will continue to maintain and enhance SBI's application estate around core banking, trade finance, financial reporting, and financial inclusion with new features and functionality. This will support the bank's ability to launch newer offerings and respond to business and regulatory changes.

In addition, TCS will continue to leverage its deep contextual knowledge of SBI's business and technology landscape to help the bank with large transformation programs to help its customers realize their aspirations, and make their day-to-day banking accessible, intuitive, easy, and secure.

In the most recent such engagement, TCS is helping build Bharat Craft - an omnichannel, online B2B e-commerce platform which would serve as a marketplace for MSMEs, jointly driven by SBI and the Government of India.

Prior to that, TCS collaborated with SBI to plan and execute the simultaneous merger of five associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank. The colossal undertaking involved integrating over 200 business processes, over 43 IT applications, 17,500 products, and over 50 billion database records, and impacting over 50,000 tellers across 7,000 branches. Immaculate planning and execution ensured accomplishment of all goals - without any interruption to services - in just six weeks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)