Can Fin Homes advances after decent Q1 earnings

Can Fin Homes rose 1.88% to Rs 382.50 at 10:33 IST on BSE after the company's net profit rose 10.6% to Rs 80.98 crore on a 20.2% surge in total income to Rs 484.14 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q1 June 2018.

The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 22 July 2019.

Meanwhile, S&P BSE Sensex was up 6.32 points or 0.02% at 38,037.45.

On BSE, 25,000 shares were traded in Can Fin Homes counter, compared to a 2-week average of 51,000 shares. The share price hit an intraday high of Rs 388.80 and an intraday low of Rs 380.75. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 397.45 on 19 July 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 217 on 23 October 2018.

Shares of Can Fin Homes fell 3.7% in the past two trading sessions to settle at Rs 375.45 yesterday, 22 July 2019, from its close of Rs 389.90 on 18 July 2019.

The company's gross NPA ratio stood at 0.73% in Q1 June 2019 compared with 0.66% in Q1 June 2018. Net NPA ratio stood at 0.52% in Q1 June 2019 compared with 0.44% in Q1 June 2018.

Can Fin Homes is a housing finance company.

