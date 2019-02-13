Prabhat Dairy Ltd Spurts 5%, S&P BSE FMCG Sector index Gains 1.23%

has lost 34.6% over last one month compared to 2.86% fall in BSE FMCG Sector and 1.38% rise in the SENSEX

gained 5% today to trade at Rs 60.95. The BSE FMCG Sector is up 1.23% to quote at 11596.17. The is down 2.86 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, increased 4.94% and added 3.11% on the day. The BSE FMCG Sector index went up 9.51 % over last one year compared to the 5.97% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

has lost 34.6% over last one month compared to 2.86% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 1.38% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16772 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.63 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 196.7 on 14 Feb 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 47.15 on 06 Feb 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)