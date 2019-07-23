Volumes soar at TVS Motor Company Ltd counter

TVS Motor Company Ltd clocked volume of 2.04 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53003 shares

Coromandel International Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, Grindwell Norton Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 July 2019.

TVS Motor Company Ltd clocked volume of 2.04 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53003 shares. The stock lost 0.32% to Rs.378.45. Volumes stood at 96872 shares in the last session.

Coromandel International Ltd notched up volume of 19508 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6644 shares. The stock slipped 3.68% to Rs.365.00. Volumes stood at 3110 shares in the last session.

Inox Wind Ltd registered volume of 13580 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6221 shares. The stock slipped 2.52% to Rs.59.95. Volumes stood at 23749 shares in the last session.

Page Industries Ltd saw volume of 5261 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2954 shares. The stock increased 0.66% to Rs.19,579.30. Volumes stood at 5890 shares in the last session.

Grindwell Norton Ltd witnessed volume of 2535 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1430 shares. The stock dropped 0.23% to Rs.554.00. Volumes stood at 4010 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)