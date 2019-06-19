Can Fin Homes jumps as Canara Bank revives plan to sell stake

rose 3.60% to Rs 356.60 at 10:56 IST on the BSE after the board of permitted stake sale in

made the announcement after market hours yesterday, 18 June 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up by 323.70 points, or 0.83% to 39,370.04.

On the BSE, 80,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 42,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 362 and a low of Rs 347.55 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 377.70 on 30 July 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 217 on 23 October 2018.

announced that the board of directors of the bank has permitted to initiate the process of stake sale in part/full in (CFHL), as per the disinvestment policy of the bank. The disinvestment will take place at appropriate time depending on the market conditions and available options.

Net profit of Can Fin Homes fell 9.36% to Rs 67.01 crore on 17.94% rise in total income to Rs 463.80 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

Can Fin Homes is a company in the housing The company, as on date, has 154 Branches, 21 Affordable Housing Loan Centres (AHLCs) & 14 Satellite Offices spread across various locations of the country in 21 States & Union Territories.

