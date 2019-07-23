5Paisa Capital Ltd Slides 4.99%

5Paisa Capital Ltd has lost 10.01% over last one month compared to 4.45% fall in S&P BSE Finance index and 3.2% drop in the SENSEX

5Paisa Capital Ltd lost 4.99% today to trade at Rs 186.5. The S&P BSE Finance index is down 0.84% to quote at 6260.49. The index is down 4.45 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Religare Enterprises Ltd decreased 4.75% and Alankit Ltd lost 3.26% on the day. The S&P BSE Finance index went up 3.33 % over last one year compared to the 3.33% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

5Paisa Capital Ltd has lost 10.01% over last one month compared to 4.45% fall in S&P BSE Finance index and 3.2% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 755 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 692 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 270.95 on 29 May 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 104.11 on 24 Oct 2018.

