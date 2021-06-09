Canara Bank eases for fifth straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 156.9, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 49.64% in last one year as compared to a 54.84% rally in NIFTY and a 75.97% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Canara Bank fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 156.9, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 15663.85. The Sensex is at 52022.54, down 0.48%.Canara Bank has gained around 6.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has increased around 14.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2464.5, down 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 132.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 271.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 158.15, down 0.25% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 10.17 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

