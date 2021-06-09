HCL Technologies Ltd soars 1.56%

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 982.3, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 69.74% in last one year as compared to a 56.03% spurt in NIFTY and a 87.09% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 982.3, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 15784.25. The Sensex is at 52377.37, up 0.19%. HCL Technologies Ltd has risen around 7.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27623.8, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 985.1, up 1.64% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is up 69.74% in last one year as compared to a 56.03% spurt in NIFTY and a 87.09% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 30.01 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

