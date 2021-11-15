Canara Bank eases for fifth straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 228.1, down 1.17% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 146.73% in last one year as compared to a 40.56% rally in NIFTY and a 98.58% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Canara Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 228.1, down 1.17% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 18095.9. The Sensex is at 60679.23, down 0.01%.Canara Bank has gained around 14.65% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has increased around 1.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2912, down 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 303.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 229.75, down 0.82% on the day. Canara Bank jumped 146.73% in last one year as compared to a 40.56% rally in NIFTY and a 98.58% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 9.92 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)